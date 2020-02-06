TORONTO -- Doctors in Ontario are testing 62 people for possible coronavirus infection, up from 43 on Tuesday, with no new cases detected since last Friday.

Public health officials say that as of Wedneday morning, 62 people remain under investigation for possible coronavirus infection across Ontario, with eight of those presumptively ruled out by negative tests at Public Health Ontario’s lab in Toronto.

No one is fully ruled out until their specimens test negative at both the provincial lab in Ontario as well as the federal microbiology lab in Winnipeg.

So far, 169 people in the province have been tested, with 104 now confirmed to be free of the virus.

Three people, a couple in their 50s in Toronto, and ayoung female Western University student in London, have tested positive for the virus in Ontario.

All three Ontario patients are in good condition, recovering at home.

Two other people tested positive for the virus in British Columbia.

Public health officials say all those under investigation are under some form of self-isolation at home or at a hospital.

Any persons suffering from upper respiratory illness and/or a fever, as well as recent travel history to the Hubei province of China, are investigated for possible infection.

Doctors previously said they expected the number of people under investigation would start to fall, as time continues to pass from when the Chinese government closed off Hubei province from the outside world, starting on Jan. 23.

Meanwhile, Canada’s first evacuation plane will soon board up to 211 citizens from virus-stricken Wuhan, and then depart for CFB Trenton where all occupants will be put in isolation.