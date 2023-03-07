'Do you know who this person is?' Police looking to ID woman found in downtown Toronto

Police are looking to identify a woman found in downtown Toronto Tuesday in the hopes she can be returned to caregivers.

A release issued Tuesday said the woman was found just before noon near Dundas Street West and University Avenue.

Police say she is five-foot-two and weighs 90 lbs., with short grey hair. She was wearing a jade bracelet on her left wrist, floral pajamas, yellow "croc" sandals, and was carrying an umbrella with blue trim, they said.

“If you know who she is, please contact police, as officers would like to return her to her caregivers,” the release said.

Police can be contacted at 416-808-5200, and Crime Stoppers can be reached anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.