Do you know who this is? Police looking to ID 'unknown' woman found in Toronto area

Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying an 'unknown,' non-verbal woman after she was found Monday by a concerned citizen in the Greater Toronto Area.

A release issued by York Regional Police said the citizen found the woman at approximately 9:20 a.m. in the area of Atkinson Road and Centre Street in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Responding officers said the woman was not dressed for the weather and had appeared to be outside for “some time.”

Police described her as caucasian with a thin build, standing five-foot-seven and about 110 lbs. She has shoulder-length blond hair, and blue eyes, and was found wearing a green sweater, black jogging pants, and black shoes, they said.

The woman seems to be non-verbal, the release said, and officers have been unable to identify her.

York police said it has ensured her safety and well-being, but are “appealing to the public for any information on her identity and seeking family members or caregivers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact York police immediately.