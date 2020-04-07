TORONTO -- One member of the Toronto Raptors is making the most of his time off the court with the launch of a virtual talent show in support of combatting the spread of COVID-19.

“Can you sing? Are you a beatmaker? Do you do art? Are you a baller? What kind of talent do you have?” Serge Ibaka asked his more than 900,000 followers on Twitter Monday night.

“So excited to present ‘How talented are you?’ a live talent show on Instagram Live.”

The title an obvious nod to Ibaka’s massively popular “How Hungry Are You?” series on YouTube, the Congolese baller affectionately known as “Mafuzzy Chef” said the campaign hopes to bring positivity and reward talent and creativity while most are social distancing or in quarantine.

Here’s how it works: Contestants are asked to follow @ouenzeentertainment and then send in a video showcasing their special talent. The casting begins on Ibaka’s Instagram page on Wednesday.

“We will let you know if you have been selected to participate in the first casting,” Ibaka says.

From there, the Ibaka Foundation will donate $20,000 to the winner’s city or region’s COVID-19 relief efforts. The winner will also receive a signed #9 Ibaka jersey.

“Are you ready to show the world your talent?”

Contestants must be at least 18 years old to participate.