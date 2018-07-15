

Mike Shulman, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Scott Dixon won the Honda Toronto Indy on Sunday, his third title at the event, while Canadian Robert Wickens finished in third in his first race on Canadian soil in more than a decade.

Dixon of New Zealand finished the 85-lap course on the streets surrounding Exhibition Place, with Simon Pagenaud of France finishing in second and Wickens, from Guelph, Ont., in third.

That's the third year in a row Canadians have landed on the podium. James Hinchcliffe of Oakville, Ont., ended in fourth, after two straight years of third-place finishes, while Zachary Claman De Melo of Montreal was in 14th.

Josef Newgarden looked poised to defend his title and win for the third time in Toronto, leading for most of the first 32 laps on a hot and humid day. The start-time temperature was listed at 27 C but felt like more like 35 C.

But on Turn 1 of lap 33, the 27-year-old American hit the wall, allowing Dixon to take the lead and he cruised to victory from there.

Newgarden entered the event 33 points ahead of Dixon in the championship standings.