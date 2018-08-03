

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





The search for the occupant of a vehicle that plunged into Lake Ontario on Thursday night is now a recovery effort.

The vehicle went into the water near Lake Shore Boulevard East and Parliament Street at around 10 p.m.

Witnesses at the scene told CP24 that they saw the vehicle attempting a three-point turn before crashing through a guardrail and entering the water.

A number of people from a nearby film set did jump into the water in an attempt to rescue one person who was reportedly trapped inside the vehicle, though their efforts were unsuccessful.

The car was later located by members of the Toronto Police Marine Unit using an underwater camera, though no attempt was made to remove it from the lake at the time.

Police say that divers will be entering the water at around 8 a.m. today to resume what is now considered a recovery mission.

Once the divers locate the occupant, a crane will be used to remove the vehicle from the water.