

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





The search for the body of a three-year-old boy who was swept away by fast-moving waters after the van he was travelling in plunged into the Grand River is now in its fourth day.

The boy - identified by several sources as Kaden Young – was taken by a fast-moving current after his mother’s van plunged into the Grand River west of Orangeville in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police have said that the boy’s mother initially managed to get out of the vehicle carrying him but lost her grip, at which point he was swept away by the current.

The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for hypothermia and was subsequently released.

“They are trying to stay strong. It is obviously a devastating thing to happen to them but they are out there actively engaged and doing their own search,” Const. Paul Nancekivell said of the boy’s family. “We are keeping them updated and are trying to comfort them as much as we can. I hope we can find this little boy today.”

Nancekivell said that police divers are out searching the river today along with members of the Ontario Provincial Police canine unit, which is helping to conduct a ground search along the shoreline.

He said that authorities expect to find the boy somewhere between the initial crash site and Bellwood Lake, an area that spans roughly 13 kilometres.

“It is quite a lengthy area. The river makes several bends and twists as it approaches Bellwoood Lake and there are lot of ice jams so it is presenting some challenges for us,” he said.

Police did find clothing belonging to the boy earlier this week but Nancekivell said it was not what the child was wearing at the time and was likely just swept out of the van by the current.