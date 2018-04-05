

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The search for evidence continues in Markham this morning after human remains were discovered next to the Rouge River.

The remains, which have not yet been identified, were found at around 10:40 p.m. on Monday in the Warden Avenue and Highway 407 area.

York Regional Police’s dive team was set to search the river yesterday, but windy weather conditions pushed back the search.

Police say they will keep the area sealed off until an autopsy is completed.

Previously, they said they believe the remains belong to that of an adult male.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.