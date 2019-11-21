TORONTO -- Graphic surveillance video has been released showing the moment a 16-year-old boy, who was killed in an intentional hit-and-run, was dragged under the vehicle and left for dead.

Officers said Matthew Dreaver was found without vital signs in the Woodbine Avenue and O'Connor Drive area on Oct. 7. He was rushed to hospital but was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Police said the SUV involved in the hit-and-run intentionally mounted the curb and struck Dreaver from behind. Disturbing video released by police on Thursday shows Dreaver being dragged under the vehicle.

Another person, who police said was Dreaver's 14-year-old friend, can be seen running away from the vehicle as Dreaver is being dragged.

The SUV then turns around in the parking lot and passes Dreaver’s lifeless body before fleeing.

Police said the SUV then fled the area westbound on Bracebridge Avenue, turned northbound on Woodbine Avenue before turning eastbound on O’Connor Drive and then eastbound on St. Clair Avenue East.

The vehicle is believed to be a dark blue or black 2007 to 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with possible front-end damage, police said.

According to investigators, Dreaver and his friend became involved in “an interaction” with two occupants of a motor vehicle that was parked near Woodbine Avenue and O’Connor Drive before the incident.

"Several minutes later the occupants of that motor vehicle, that they had that initial interaction with, located the males and there was a second interaction," Toronto police Det. Leslie Dunkley said in October.

Police said Dreaver's family asked for the surveillance video to be released in the hopes of new leads.

Dreaver’s mother, Kelly, said in October she "hated" the people who killed her son and wanted whoever is responsible to "pay the full price."

"I hope they go to jail and suffer and live their life knowing that they killed a 16-year-old boy for no reason."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.