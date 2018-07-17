

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Mayor John Tory’s executive committee will vote today on how to distribute the additional $22 million in funding for road safety initiatives that was first approved by city council last month.

In June, council voted to double the funding set aside for the Vision Zero road safety plan in 2018 following a rash of pedestrian deaths.

At the time, Tory had already proposed using a budget surplus to commit an additional $13 million to the plan in 2018 but amendments on the floor of council eventually brought the total increased investment to $22 million.

At today’s meeting, members of executive committee will hear a presentation from staff on best to distribute that money.

Staff are suggesting that $4 million of the funds go towards conducting safety audits in each of Toronto’s cultural corridors with another $1 million being put towards the installation of plants and bollards to increase the separation between cyclists and vehicles along a dozen streets.

Staff are also proposing that $2.83 million be invested in installing 188 “Watch Your Speed” signs across the city as well as installing additional signage warning drivers to slow down in 40 school zones.

Some of the other initiatives that are set to receive funding include:

$2 million to develop a communications strategy and framework to support behavior change

$1 million to install necessary signage to designate 250 school zones as community safety zones

$1 million to complete review of potential safety improvements in school zones

$500,000 to install an additional 81 speed bumps on top of the 131 already being installed

Today's meeting of executive committee will be the final one held during this term of council. City council will have final say on the distribution of funds during their final meeting of this term next week.