Dispute involving student unions at York University reignites long-standing tensions
A student group issues a statement condemning Israel and defending the Palestinian right to resistance, and the university administration pushes back, accusing the students of being out of step with the institution's values.
It's a tension that has surfaced on many campuses – in Canada and abroad – since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, but at York University, the friction has stirred up long-standing issues on a campus that has for decades faced criticism from Jewish and pro-Israel groups over its messaging on the Middle East conflict.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
The standoff between three student unions representing all graduates and undergraduates at York has also triggered debate about the limits of free speech on campus.
The latest tensions began simmering with an Oct. 12 statement from the unions, expressing "solidarity with Palestine."
The statement — which came less than a week after Hamas fighters stormed into Israeli communities in a brutal rampage that killed an estimated 1,200 people, including children — called the Oct. 7 attack "a strong act of resistance" by the Palestinian people, while affirming their right to "self-determination and liberation."
The administration at York condemned the statement "unequivocally," demanded the student union leaders resign and launched a review to determine if they breached their responsibilities.
"Freedom of expression has limits and comes with responsibilities. It must never reach into promoting or justifying violence against unarmed civilians," York wrote in a statement.
"To suggest otherwise is abhorrent and does not reflect the views of York University, nor the perspective of many thousands of York University students."
In an Oct. 31 Instagram post, the York Federation of Students that represents more than 50,000 undergraduates said that "demanding resignations of democratically elected students, threatening students right to organize and speak out against injustice is an unprecedented attack by university administration."
Representatives of the three unions who co-signed the statement did not respond to interview requests.
But Brandon Rhéal Amyot, the international chairperson of the Canadian Federation of Students, defended the York union, arguing student groups have historically "played a really crucial role in dismantling systems of oppression."
"As a student movement we have a role to play in fighting against settler colonialism," said Amyot.
Similar disputes have played out at other universities amid the Israel-Hamas war, which has seen Israel unleash a bombardment of Gaza that has killed more than 11,000 people, two-thirds of them women and minors, according to the Health Ministry of the Hamas-run territory.
At Toronto Metropolitan University, a group of law students posted a letter praising "all forms of Palestinian resistance," following Hamas's Oct. 7 attack, which also saw the militant group drag back an estimated 240 hostages into Gaza.
The Lincoln Alexander School of Law issued a rebuttal to say the letter "does not represent the views of our law school."
On Nov. 7, the school hired retired judge J. Michael MacDonald to review events surrounding the Oct. 20 letter and assess whether the university's Student Code of Non-Academic Conduct was breached "and, if so, what actions are appropriate."
The director of the centre for free expression at TMU, James Turk, commenting only on the tensions at York University, said that "when it comes to free speech, you have a right to say what you want as long as it’s not contrary to the law."
"Nothing the students said is contrary to the law in Canada," Turk said.
"The York administration has every right to say it finds the unions reprehensible and that it disagrees with their statement," he added, noting the reciprocal nature of free speech, but said a review process that could strip away recognition of the three unions would be problematic.
"What crosses the line and undermines free expression is when they then try to censor."
For York, the ordeal has rekindled familiar campus tensions.
The law firm Diamond and Diamond has filed a $15-million class-action lawsuit against the university, undergraduate student union and the student centre alleging a pattern of antisemitic incidents dating back to 1998.
The statement of claim alleges a proliferation of "anti-Israel propaganda" on campus, including a "pro-Palestine mural plastered over an entrance at York University’s student centre." It alleges such actions have partially fuelled tensions that result in Jewish students feeling targeted by their peers.
"Jewish organizations have been reaching out to York University over the years, pleading and begging them to stop and intervene, which all fell on deaf ears. Nothing has been able to change them," Sandra Zisckind of Diamond and Diamond told The Canadian Press.
In a statement responding to the lawsuit, York said it "unequivocally condemns all forms of discrimination and hate, including antisemitism and Islamophobia."
Robert Mawaka, a member of the York chapter of the Jewish student organization Hillel, said the university administration's pushback against the York Federation of Students was a positive step.
"For the first time, I feel heard as a Jewish student. They are finally taking a stance about what’s happening," Mawaka said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Guilbeault, Poilievre point fingers over Senate pressure to pass farm fuel bill
Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault is calling out Pierre Poilievre's push to pass a bill seeking to scrap the carbon tax on farm fuels, saying that if the Conservative leader had 'any sense of moral decency,' he would 'admit' the fuel price currently only applies to a small percentage of farm fuels.
The Royal Canadian Mint unveils the first coins bearing the face of King Charles III
The Royal Canadian Mint officially unveiled the first coins bearing the face of King Charles III on Tuesday.
BREAKING Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade during U.K. game
Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.
'We feel stuck': Toronto couple pushes for bylaw to control smoke-spread from neighbouring homes
A Toronto couple is lobbying for a new bylaw that would ban people from allowing second-hand smoke to spread into a home from a neighbouring unit.
Here's the photo of Tony the spectacled bear that won a Canadian the Nature Photographer of the Year award
A Canadian photographer has been named Photographer of the Year by Nature Talks, while another Canada-based photographer earned top spot in the landscape category.
Northern Manitoba First Nation says member has died in Ukraine
A northern Manitoba man who went to fight alongside the Ukrainian army has died, the chief of Opaskwayak Cree Nation said Tuesday.
'Walked the talk': Canadian peace activist killed in Hamas attack remembered
The close friend of a Canadian peace activist who was killed during Hamas’s October 7 attacks on Israel is being remembered as someone who “walked the talk."
'Take immediate action': Canadian health organizations call on health ministers to suspend nicotine pouch sales
Canadian health organizations are calling on health ministers to suspend nicotine pouches sales until protections can be put in place for youth.
Canadian military veteran who criticized COVID-19 vaccine mandate pleads guilty
A former Canadian soldier who protested the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements is facing a maximum punishment of dismissal with disgrace after pleading guilty in a military court Tuesday.
Montreal
-
English school board joins three-day strike next week
The Lester B. Pearson School Board sent letters to parents on Monday confirming that its teachers will strike next week for three days.
-
Quebec will pay $5-7 million to host L.A. Kings in Quebec City
The Quebec government is awarding a subsidy of between $5 million and $7 million for two Los Angeles Kings exhibition games in Quebec City, to be held at the Centre Vidéotron in October 2024.
-
Posters of Israel-Hamas conflict plastered in Montreal Metro stations
The STM says it has asked Montreal police to investigate after posters bearing images of the Israel-Hamas conflict were plastered in several Metro stations.
London
-
Crash closes Highway 83 outside Exeter
Ornge air ambulance was called in and a spokesperson confirmed with CTV News that one patient is being taken to Victoria Hospital in London
-
'This affected everyone': Sarnia mayor critical of lack of transparency in Bluewater Health cyber-attack
The mayor of Sarnia said he’s disappointed by the way Bluewater Health has managed public dissemination of information regarding a ransomware attack at its hospitals.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Jurors in the London attack trial hear closing arguments from the defence
According to CTV News Windsor’s Michelle Maluske, the courtroom is the busiest it’s ever been since the trial started 11 weeks a go — with lots of members of the Muslim communities from both London and Windsor in attendance.
Kitchener
-
Police with sledgehammer, electric saw raid Cambridge magic mushroom dispensary
Police raided a magic mushroom dispensary in Cambridge, Ont. on Tuesday, just weeks after it first opened on King Street.
-
Home, being pulled by a tractor, goes into the ditch
Drivers are being asked to avoid Cockshutt Road, just south of Brantford, after a home being pulled by tractor ended up in a ditch.
-
Ont. man facing thousands in medical bills after mother falls ill on trip from Nigeria
Tony Nwokoro is fighting to save his mother’s life.
Northern Ontario
-
Funeral for woman found murdered in Sudbury woods
After the body of Carol Fournier, 40, was found in a wooded area of Sudbury last week, she is being laid to rest in a funeral service in Timmins on Tuesday.
-
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts
Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft.
-
Northwestern Ont. man jailed at least 15 years for murdering his brother
A northern Ontario man who stabbed his much younger stepbrother to death must serve at least 15 years in prison, a judge has ruled.
Ottawa
-
Man charged for assault and anti-Semitic statements at Kanata gas station
A 50-year-old Carleton Place man has been charged for assault and making anti-Semitic statements at a gas station in Kanata.
-
Ottawa driver with anti-gay bumper sticker pulled over for unfit vehicle
The Ottawa Police pulled over and towed a vehicle displaying a homophobic bumper sticker in Ottawa's west-end on Monday for a litany of traffic violations.
-
Canadian military veteran who criticized COVID-19 vaccine mandate pleads guilty
A former Canadian soldier who protested the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements is facing a maximum punishment of dismissal with disgrace after pleading guilty in a military court Tuesday.
Windsor
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Jurors in the London attack trial hear closing arguments from the defence
According to CTV News Windsor’s Michelle Maluske, the courtroom is the busiest it’s ever been since the trial started 11 weeks a go — with lots of members of the Muslim communities from both London and Windsor in attendance.
-
Active investigation underway after stabbing on Southdale Drive
Windsor police have launched an investigation after a stabbing in the Remington Park area.
-
Pedestrian killed after collision in Leamington
Essex County OPP say a pedestrian has died after a collision in Leamington.
Barrie
-
Alleged road rage results in charges for Innisfil man
Police arrested a driver accused of running another vehicle off the road and causing a two-vehicle collision in a case of road rage.
-
Casino Rama unveils star-studded 2024 lineup
Casino Rama announced its lineup for the new year, including a multi-talented singer-songwriter, an award-winning rapper and actor, and a platinum chart-topping country star.
-
Hospital issues alert on extended wait times as patient volumes surge
Stevenson Memorial Hospital is experiencing high patient volumes, prompting officials to inform those requiring medical attention to be prepared for a long wait.
Atlantic
-
13-year-old facing charges after junior high school assault: Halifax police
Police say a 13-year-old is facing charges after an incident at school in the Spryfield area of Halifax last week.
-
N.B. man arrested after allegedly fleeing from police into field full of cattle
The New Brunswick RCMP says a man wanted on outstanding warrants has been arrested following a foot pursuit in Elm Hill.
-
Moncton Fire Department responds to dozens of homeless related fires in two days
Moncton Deputy Fire Chief Charles LeBlanc says in 48 hours the department responded to around 30 fire calls directly related to homelessness in the Moncton area
Calgary
-
LIVE @ 3 p.m.
LIVE @ 3 p.m. Search in Dover connected to deadly Marlborough Park shooting, Calgary police confirm
Calgary police have confirmed a heavy police presence in the community of Dover on Monday night was connected to a fatal shooting in the community of Marlborough Park earlier that same day.
-
Feds give Calgary $228M for housing
Canada's federal government is providing the City of Calgary with $228 million from its Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF).
-
'Albertans need to protect their financial future,' says CPP president
The man responsible for directing Canada's pension savings spoke to a gathering at the Calgary Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, saying that the Canada Pension Plan continues to benefit Albertans.
Winnipeg
-
Northern Manitoba First Nation says member has died in Ukraine
A northern Manitoba man who went to fight alongside the Ukrainian army has died, the chief of Opaskwayak Cree Nation said Tuesday.
-
Ontario man killed in Winnipeg shooting; teenager arrested
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a teenage male after an Ontario man was killed during a shooting in the city on Sunday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade during U.K. game
Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.
Vancouver
-
Canadian military veteran who criticized COVID-19 vaccine mandate pleads guilty
A former Canadian soldier who protested the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements is facing a maximum punishment of dismissal with disgrace after pleading guilty in a military court Tuesday.
-
B.C. judge rejects bid for conditional sentence in 'egregious' sexual assault case
A B.C. man who pleaded guilty to the "egregious" sexual assault of an unconscious Indigenous girl in Prince George will spend one year in jail after the judge rejected a joint submission asking for a conditional sentence.
-
Radio 'jammers,' cash and drugs seized in Surrey traffic stop, RCMP say
A traffic stop in Surrey earlier this month led to the seizure of four illegal police radio jammers, as well as cash and drugs, according to local Mounties.
Edmonton
-
Strathcona County stabbing suspect dies in Edmonton crash: police
A woman is in hospital after a stabbing in Strathcona County on Tuesday morning, and police say her attacker died several hours later in a crash.
-
Manslaughter charge laid in death of 5-year-old foster child
A 47-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a five-year-old boy south of Edmonton last year.
-
Edmonton ski hills still green, in need of cooler temperatures to open
None of Edmonton's four ski clubs have a definitive opening date thanks to the unseasonably warm temperatures.