

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Residents displaced from a highrise apartment on Parliament Street last week are being given the change to reenter their suites for a few minutes to grab their necessities, before being escorted back out of the building.

More than 1,500 tenants were evacuated from a highrise apartment on Parliament Street, near St. James Avenue, on Aug. 21 after an electrical box in the basement caught fire, sending black smoke throughout the hallways.

As of last Wednesday, all displaced tenants who needed shelter were given temporary accommodations in hotels or home-sharing units, but most were unable to return to their homes to get their belongings.

“We are doing this in a very orderly fashion to make sure the tenants do have access,” Danny Eisenstadt, a management company spokesperson, told CTV News Toronto. “As of nine this morning, we had loads of security people to escort them to their respective suites to make sure they can get their belongings safely and quickly.”

Residents have been told they will only have a few minutes to pack their necessities before being escorted back out of the building.

In a notice sent by Doug Sartell, the property manager of the building, tenants were told there would be more than 20 security guards to help them back into their suites.

“During the first part of the week, when demand will be highest, we ask that you retrieve only essentials. For additional items, you can return later this week or next,” the tenant notice read.

Building management is supplying residents with water bottles while they wait their turn to be escorted upstairs. They are also supplying some portable toilets and a few tents to protect residents from the rain.

Many residents have been frustrated by the process, which, for some, involved having to queue up since dawn. The line, at times, has moved very slowly.

“It’s very traumatic and it’s a nightmare,” one resident told CTV News Toronto. “I’m thinking about the future. So, I went upstairs to get winter clothing – boots, a coat, maybe a fall coat and then just little stuff (like) toothpaste.”

There is no electricity in the building, so residents have to take the stairs.

“I just walked down 23 flights of stairs with this stuff,” the resident said. “I’m exhausted.”

The property manager did note crews are working on getting the elevator operational, "to speed up the process and make it easier for security guards to help elderly tenants or those with special needs."

Toronto’s fire chief said last week that the cause of the six-alarm fire was major failure in the building’s electrical distribution system and that it could be months before residents are allowed back in to their homes.

“In my experience, I can say that damage of this significance to the building’s electrical distribution system often requires several months for the repairs to be completed,” Matthew Pegg said at a news conference last Thursday.

Eisenstadt said that crews are already on the premises looking to fix the electrical distribution system in the building.

“There are men and women with hard hats. They are not just here for a picnic,” he said. “They are here to try to get things cleaned up as quickly as possible.”

In a statement, the Sartell said that residents will not be charged rent for the time they are displaced.

“We will credit back to your account your rent at a per diem rate as of August 21 for all of the days you are displaced. Our rental system is configured to calculate these amounts, so as soon as we know the total number of days you are displaced, we will be in touch with you.”

Toronto Mayor John Tory said last week that senior city officials are working with the building owner and the property manager to come up with long-term housing solutions for tenants, but as of Monday, no plan has been released.