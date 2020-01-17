TORONTO -- The St. James Town high-rise that was the site of a massive six-alarm fire in August 2018 will soon be cleared for re-occupancy and residents will be allowed to move back in one floor at a time starting in March.

The fire at 650 Parliament Street on Aug. 21, 2018 caused significant damage to the building’s electrical system, displacing an estimated 1,500 tenants.

Those residents were initially told that they would be able to move back into their units in early 2019; however the timeline was later pushed back.

On Friday morning the property management company responsible for the building announced that there will be a “staged re-occupancy process” for residents, beginning on March 2 “assuming all necessary third-party approvals are secured as anticipated.”

The re-occupancy process is expected to unfold over the course of 11 weeks, starting with the top two floors and then progressing downwards.

The property management company says that tenants moving back in will be able to reserve one of four daily, three-hour move-in windows by contacting them within seven days of their designated return week. Those windows will be made available on a first come-first served basis.

The property management company also confirmed that tenants will not face any rent increases upon their return and they will only be charged rent as of the first day of the month following their return.

“We hope this news, and of course news of the building’s anticipated re-opening will be welcomed by our residents,” spokesperson Danny Roth said in a press release. ““We’re very excited that the end of this challenging period is now in sight.”

Building officials have previously estimated that $50 to $60 million would be spent on reconstruction costs at 650 Parliament, though no final numbers have been provided.

An additional $13 million was also spent on tenant assistance efforts, including $6.1 million in hotel costs for displaced residents,