

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Residents displaced by a highrise fire on Parliament Street about two months ago will be allowed to return to their homes this week to get their winter clothing.

About 1,500 residents living at 650 Parliament Street were forced to leave their homes after an electrical box in the basement of the building caught fire on Aug. 21.

The building’s property managers originally told tenants that those living in the north tower of the building would be able to return to their homes by Thanksgiving. Those living in the south tower were given an estimated six-month time frame before they could move back in.

In September, property managers said that the move-in date for all residents was delayed to “early 2019.”

Residents were originally able to access their homes under supervision for a short period of time at the end of August to gather their necessities, but many families did not take the winter weather into account when packing their belongings.

Property managers issued another notice to tenants saying that they would be allowed to re-enter the building to retrieve their winter clothing as of Oct. 22.

“With winter just around the corner, we understand that you are anxious to get into your apartment at 650 Parliament to retrieve cold-weather clothing and possible other small items you still need,” the notice read. “You can make as many trips as you feel necessary.”

Residents must first sign a waiver and verify their identity with a piece of photo identification before being allowed to re-enter the building. They must also wear proper personal protective equipment, the notice said, including wearing a hard hat, a face mask, and proper footwear as a precaution.

Residents will be allowed back into their apartments between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. every day until Oct. 28.