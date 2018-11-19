

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Tenants of a St. James Town high-rise displaced by a fire will hold a rally on Monday afternoon in protest of building management’s move to evict them from their temporary hotel accommodations.

Last week, property management for 650 Parliament Street notified residents by letter that as of Nov. 30, their temporary accommodations at hotels would no longer be paid for.

The move sparked outrage from tenants and Toronto Mayor John Tory, who said the two-week notice is “not acceptable.”

The Toronto Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN) is now ramping up the fight against the evictions and calling on Tory to appoint a city staff member to manage the situation.

“The landlord has an obligation to house displaced tenants. The current situation will end up with hundreds of people on the street, many of whom are low-income, families with young children, and seniors,” a news release from ACORN reads.

“Tenants are bringing their demands to the offices of the landlord, and renewing their call on the City of Toronto and John Tory to appoint a staff to manage this emergency.”

Nearly 1,500 tenants were forced from their apartments in August after a fire broke out in the building and caused significant damage to the electrical system.

The date pegged for their return has been pushed multiple times as the scope of the damage and necessary repairs expanded.

Currently, they’re slated to return in early 2019.

Tenants who were unable to find their own housing were placed in temporary housing by property management. Some of the offered accommodations included hotel rooms and rent subsidies.

ACORN and tenants of 650 Parliament will begin their march at Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue and head toward the office of Bleeman Holdings, the building’s property management company, for a rally.