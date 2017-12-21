

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Durham Region say the sudden death of a man in Oshawa is now being investigated as a homicide.

The body of a 31-year-old man was found inside a vacant apartment on Simcoe Street South at around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Oshawa resident Jeffrey Allan Johnston, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the results of a post-mortem examination found that the man died as a result of “sharp-force trauma”

Information on possible suspects has not been released.

Police are asking anyone who has information about the incident that led to the man’s death to call Durham Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.