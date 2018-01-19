

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A couple found dead inside their Oakville home on Wednesday is a case of murder-suicide, according to police in Halton region.

Police initially responded to a “weapons-related call” in the early morning hours of Jan. 17 at the couple’s home on Summerhill Crescent, near Bayshire Drive

When they entered the home, they found the bodies of Prem and Jan Singh.

On Friday, following an investigation, police said they’ve determined that Prem fatally shot his wife before turning the weapon on himself.

“Investigators continue to believe that there is no threat to public safety and no outstanding suspects in this tragic event,” police wrote in a release on the matter.

The couple reportedly had one daughter who married recently.

In the hours following the discovery, neighbours expressed shock and concern about the couple, who had reportedly lived at the home for many years.

“We’ve got a tight knit neighbourhood. They’re great people,” Ralph Geronimo, who lives across the street from the Singh’s, said. “It makes no sense at all.”