

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Baycrest Hospital has fired or accepted the resignation of about 150 workers following the discovery of a benefits scandal.

The Toronto hospital said an investigation was prompted after “concerns were raised about the extended health care claims some employees were making under the benefits plan.”

As a result, the hospital said it retained a third party to conduct an audit on the matter, which found “irregularities” over the course of “a number of years.”

“We are extremely disappointed by these findings as we view any misuse of our benefits plan as inconsistent with our policies and procedures and incompatible with our Baycrest values,” a statement issued by the hospital reads.

The statement said the employees involved “spanned a variety of job categories.”

“As a result of the investigation thus far, approximately 150 people are no longer with our organization through a combination of terminations and resignations.”

In an effort to prevent any similar occurrences from happening in the future, the hospital said their external benefits administrator will be conducting additional audits and further education on the matter will be provided to staff.

There has been no word thus far about any possible criminal charges being laid.