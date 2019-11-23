TORONTO -- The Toronto Zoo is encouraging patrons to adopt a reindeer this holiday season—and in exchange they will get a personalized letter from Santa, in addition to the knowledge they are helping a good cause.

For $100, you can get a personalized certificate of adoption, a letter from Santa, a reindeer plush toy, a festive animal fact sheet and a card.

While you can’t bring the reindeer home with you, anyone who adopts the animal will be entered into a draw for a “chance to get up close with a Toronto Zoo reindeer.”

On Daphne, on Henna, on Mimi, on Mitella – adopt one of the Toronto Zoo’s reindeer this holiday season��https://t.co/s7ByJGvC3F pic.twitter.com/tPOka4BlxY — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) November 15, 2019

The money collected from the “Adopt-an-Animal” program is used to support the zoo’s scientific research and conservation efforts.

The Toronto Zoo has a number of other “Adopt-an-Animal” packages with different price points. You can choose an animal to adopt from a lengthy list, which includes a number of vulnerable and endangered animals like polar bears and hippopotamuses.

Is it too early to start thinking about wanting a hippopotamus for Christmas? ������



��: Paul Patterson pic.twitter.com/FDEwTgo6tK — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) November 20, 2019