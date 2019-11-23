Did you know you can adopt a reindeer at the Toronto Zoo this Christmas?
A Reindeer is seen in this photo posted to social media. (Twitter/@TorontoZoo)
TORONTO -- The Toronto Zoo is encouraging patrons to adopt a reindeer this holiday season—and in exchange they will get a personalized letter from Santa, in addition to the knowledge they are helping a good cause.
For $100, you can get a personalized certificate of adoption, a letter from Santa, a reindeer plush toy, a festive animal fact sheet and a card.
While you can’t bring the reindeer home with you, anyone who adopts the animal will be entered into a draw for a “chance to get up close with a Toronto Zoo reindeer.”
The money collected from the “Adopt-an-Animal” program is used to support the zoo’s scientific research and conservation efforts.
The Toronto Zoo has a number of other “Adopt-an-Animal” packages with different price points. You can choose an animal to adopt from a lengthy list, which includes a number of vulnerable and endangered animals like polar bears and hippopotamuses.