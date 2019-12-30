TORONTO -- Cold case detectives are hunting for new clues 21 years after a pregnant woman was strangled to death and found in the corner of a Toronto parking lot.

Donna Oglive was found dead on March 8, 1998 after a passerby discovered her body in a parking lot in the Carlton Street and Jarvis streets area.

The 24-year-old, who was a resident of British Columbia, had been in Toronto five weeks prior to her murder, police say. She was known to travel regularly between Vancouver and Toronto.

Police said Oglive had been working as a sex trade worker in the Gerrard Street East and Church Street area prior to her death.

A post-modem examination revealed that strangulation was the cause of her death.

Police said it was also determined that Oglive was pregnant with a male fetus of approximately four months.

DNA profile created for suspect

Police said a DNA profile has been created for the suspect but the person is not in the national database.

"What we need is a name to go with this DNA,” Homicide Cold Case Det. Sgt. Stacy Gallant said. "Come forward and identify this person to assist in solving this case of a pregnant woman."

"It has been 21 years and this killer has not been held responsible. If you know who is responsible, take that step and help bring this offender to justice."

"If you want to remain anonymous, that is OK. We have the DNA, so all we need from you is his name. Bring that name into this investigation and help solve this case."

Oglive was of Filipino descent with dark skin. She was about five-foot-five and approximately 160 pounds. Oglive had black shoulder-length hair and was wearing long white high heel boots, a mini skirt and fur jacket.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police at 416-808-7410 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.