Police in York Region will provide more information today about a months-long investigation that reportedly resulted in the seizure of $5 million worth of methamphetamine.

In a news release, police described the case as the “largest methamphetamine production operation ever investigated by York Regional Police.”

Six search warrants were conducted across the region over a four month period, police said, resulting in the arrest of eight people. An arrest warrant has been issued for a ninth suspect.

Police said an “active” meth lab was dismantled in the process and a record amount of drugs was seized.

A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at YRP headquarters in Aurora where photos and video of the drug labs, as well as details on the suspects, are expected to be made public