Details to be released on investigation by Toronto police's gun and gang unit
The Toronto Police Service logo
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, March 6, 2019 6:27AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 6, 2019 6:28AM EST
Police will be releasing information this morning about charges that have been laid in an investigation led by the Organized Crime Enforcement Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force.
Few details have been provided about the case but investigators say more information will be released about arrests at a news conference later today.
Police will also display items that have been seized in the investigation.
The news conference is scheduled to get underway at 11 a.m. at Toronto police headquarters.