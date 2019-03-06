

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police will be releasing information this morning about charges that have been laid in an investigation led by the Organized Crime Enforcement Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force.

Few details have been provided about the case but investigators say more information will be released about arrests at a news conference later today.

Police will also display items that have been seized in the investigation.

The news conference is scheduled to get underway at 11 a.m. at Toronto police headquarters.