Police will be releasing details into a “multi-provincial” human trafficking investigation that led to a total of 200 charges being laid against 31 people at a news conference being held on Wednesday morning.

A day before the news conference is scheduled to take place at York Regional Police headquarters in Aurora, a news release was issued announcing the arrests and charges laid in the investigation, dubbed Project Convalesce.

Officers with York Regional Police said members of the Ontario Provincial Police, the Toronto Police Service, Peel Regional Police and the Quebec Integrated Human Trafficking Task Force will be on hand at the news conference to speak on the case as well.

Photos and videos taken during the arrests and executed search warrants will be released by officials.

“We remain extremely concerned about the appalling levels of violence and victimization of women occurring in these human trafficking rings,” York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe said in the news release.

“We continue to encourage victims of human trafficking to reach out to us for help. Our trained investigators have been working tirelessly to see that criminals who victimize vulnerable members of our community are held accountable for their actions.”

No further details regarding Project Convalesce have been released thus far.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.