

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have released a description of a suspect vehicle following a deadly hit-and-run in Mississauga on Wednesday evening.

The victim, since identified as 75-year-old Rafaela Piedrasanta, was reportedly crossing Elia Avenue at Sorrento Drive shortly after 5 p.m. when she was struck by a white Ford pick-up truck that was turning right.

The woman was rushed to hospital but succumbed to her injuries a short time later. The vehicle, meanwhile, fled the scene.

In a news release issued early Thursday morning, Peel Regional police described the suspect vehicle as a 2018 Ford pick-up truck with four doors, a white Leer cap and licence plate #AV27643.

Police say that the collision was captured on video.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3710.