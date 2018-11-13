

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A senior PC staffer no longer in his role says the suggestion made last week that his exit is tied to the dismissal of another senior Ford staffer last week is “categorically false” and the truth will be “revealed in time.”

Last Thursday evening, a brief statement in response to inquiries from CP24 revealed that John Sinclair, the PC Caucus Service Bureau’s executive director, left his job.

It was the third departure from the PC government in six days, followingthe resignations of Economic Development Minister Jim Wilson and Premier Doug Ford’s executive director of issues management, Andrew Kimber.

Ford’s team originally said Wilson was leaving cabinet and caucus due to an addictions issue, but it was later revealed his exit was due to an allegation of sexual misconduct.

Kimber was accused of sending sexually inappropriate text messages to PC staffers.

Both resigned on Nov. 2.

Kimber issued a statement a few days following his resignation, apologizing for the “pain” he caused others, and said “everyone has the right to live and work free from harassment.”

Last week, sources told CTV News Toronto that Sinclair’s departure was directly connected to Kimber’s resignation.

Sources told CTV News Toronto that Sinclair appeared to be aware of other allegations of misconduct against Andrew Kimber, but had not disclosed those allegations to anyone before.

At the time, Sinclair did not respond to attempts to reach him.

On Tuesday, his lawyer Scott Hutchinson said “the insinuation that has been in the media about John – that he was in some way deficient in his handling of the recent dismissal of Andrew Kimber, Executive Director of Issues Management and Legislative Affairs from the Office of the Premier of Ontario – is categorically false.”

“As with all sensitive staffing matters, John Sinclair acted with efficiency and professionalism.”