

The Canadian Press





SHELBURNE, Ont. -- A 65-year-old dentist practising in Shelburne, Ont. is facing charges after alleged sexual offences involving a co-op student.

The Shelburne Police Service alleges the offences took place between November 2018 and February 2019.

They say the dentist worked at the Small Town Family Dental Clinic.

Police allege the dentist sexually assaulted the student as well as offered money and other rewards for sexual services.

He currently faces one count each of sexual assault, sexual exploitation and communicating with a person under 18 for sexual purposes.

Police say there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to come forward.