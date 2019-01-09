

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





More than 100 people briefly blocked rush-hour traffic on the Bloor Viaduct on Wednesday afternoon as part of a demonstration in support of anti-pipeline protests in British Columbia.

The demonstrators first gathered outside of the Danforth Music Hall on Wednesday afternoon but at around 5 p.m. they made their way to the viaduct, where they proceeded to block traffic. Police then roadway to traffic until the protesters cleared the area at around 5:40 p.m.

The protest was being held in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation of northern British Columbia, who are currently fighting the construction of a pipeline on their traditional territory.

“We are here blocking the Bloor Viaduct and the ramp onto the Don Valley Parkway because of what is happening in British Columbia right now. The violence that the RCMP is inflicting on indigenous people is unacceptable,” one of the demonstrators told CP24.

There have been numerous solidarity protests held across Canada since the RCMP arrested 14 members of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation for participating in a blockade on Monday.