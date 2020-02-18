TORONTO -- The Eglinton Crosstown has fallen behind schedule and now won’t be operational until “well into 2022,” according to a statement from Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster.

The 19-kilometre rapid transit line was scheduled to be completed by September 2021 but in a statement issued Tuesday morning Verster said that delays will push back its opening until sometime in 2022.

Verster attributed the majority of the delays to Crosslinx Transit Solutions, which is the consortium responsible for the construction of the $5.3 billion project.

He said that the consortium started construction nine months later than initially planned and was slow to “finalize the designs with some design work packages.”

He said that while the consortium has “significantly improved,” the pace of work since 2018 has still only achieved 84 per cent of what it had hoped to by this point, “meaning the project will be delayed.”

Complicating issues further, Verster said that a “defect” was found under Eglinton Station. He said that while “a way forward has been determined,” that issue will also delay the completion of the line.

“Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario are not making any precise predictions of the project completion date at this point, simply because CTS must prove to us that they can achieve the new production rates they say they can achieve. It is important to note that the project remains within budget,” he said.

“We will keep the public apprised on a consistent basis over the next two years on how work is progressing.”

News of the delayed opening of the Eglinton Crosstown comes two months after a report in the Toronto Star, which suggested that Crosslinx Transit Solutions had informed Metrolinx that the line may not be completed until May 2022.

The report, citing internal Metrolinx documents, listed defects found in watertight chambers at Eglinton Station, the discovery of groundwater at what will be Avenue Station and work relating to a rail bridge at the future Mount Dennis Station as some of the issues responsible for the potential delay.

At the time, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told CP24 that the project was “still tracking for September 2021” and that officials felt they could “get it pretty close to that."

In his statement on Tuesday, Verster said that Metrolinx is “disappointed” with the delay but will continue to work towards its goal of delivering “more transit to the region as quickly as possible without compromising safety or quality.”