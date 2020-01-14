TORONTO -- GO Transit officials are warning of delays and possible cancellations along the Barrie Line due to a fatality south of Newmarket Tuesday evening.

Officials say that emergency crews are onsite, but trains will not be able to move through Aurora for a few hours.

“We advise you to explore alternate travel options,” officials said on social media.

GO Transit warned there will be limited bus service from Aurora to northbound stations.

As of 9 p.m., officials said that customers may experience delays of up to 95 minutes as well as possible train cancellations.

Update: Barrie #GOtrain passengers: There will continue to be delays and possible cancellations as we work to restore regular service. Some trains will not be able to proceed north of Aurora. Thank you for your patience and understanding. — Barrie Train (@GOtransitBR) January 15, 2020

A spokesperson for the transit agency Metrolinx confirmed that someone had been struck by a train near the Newmarket GO Station.

"We're gathering info as quickly as possible," Anne Marie Aikins said. "Thoughts are with their loved ones and our crew, customers and the first responders."