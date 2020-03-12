TORONTO -- A man Kalen Schlatter’s lawyers suggest could be an alternate suspect in the 2017 murder of 22-year-old Tess Richey is expected to be called to the witness stand in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday morning.

Here are live updates from inside the courtroom. Earlier story continues below.

Over the course of Schlatter’s murder trial, his lawyers have made reference to another man seen in the area where Richey disappeared in the early morning hours of Nov. 25, 2017.

Schlatter met Richey for the first time just hours before police believe she was killed. Richey and her friend Ryley Simard had spent the night partying at Crews and Tangos, a popular bar in the city’s gay village.

Schlatter was also at Crews and Tangos that night but testified that he didn’t interact with Richey and Simard until after the bar let out shortly after 2 a.m.

At around 4 a.m., after Simard left and Richey had ordered an Uber to go home, Schlatter says Richey led him down the driveway of a home that was being renovated near Church and Dundonald streets.

He said it was her idea to go fool around in an outdoor stairwell that led down to the basement of the home.

During his testimony earlier this week, Schlatter said that the two “made out” and that Richey “grinded” on him before he ejaculated in his pants and the sexual encounter came to an end.

Schlatter, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, said Richey was alive when he left her in the stairwell that morning.

Crown prosecutor Beverley Richards has told the court that she believes Schlatter was the one who brought Richey to the stairwell to have sex and when she refused, he sexually assaulted and strangled her.

Video surveillance footage previously presented in court shows Richey and Schlatter walking hand-in-hand down the driveway toward the stairwell at 4:14 a.m.

Schlatter is spotted on camera walking back down the driveway alone about 45 minutes later.

Richey’s body was discovered at the bottom of the stairwell days later by her mother and a family friend who had been searching the neighbourhood to find her.

The trial resumes at 10 a.m.