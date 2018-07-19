Decision in Dellen Millard murder trial expected in September
Dellen Millard appears in court on June 11, 2018. (Sketch by John Mantha)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 19, 2018 11:29AM EDT
TORONTO -- A Toronto judge says she will deliver a decision in late September at the trial of a man accused of killing his father, whose death was initially deemed a suicide.
Dellen Millard, 32, of Toronto, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 71-year-old Wayne Millard.
The judge-alone trial heard that Wayne Millard was found dead in his bed with a bullet in his brain on Nov. 29, 2012.
The Crown alleges the younger Millard killed his father because millions in potential inheritance money was being squandered on a new aviation business for the family company, Millardair.
The defence says Wayne Millard's death was a suicide.
Justice Maureen Forestell says she will rule on the case on Sept. 24.
The murder trial is the third for Dellen Millard, who has been convicted of first-degree murder for the deaths of Toronto woman Laura Babcock and Hamilton man Tim Bosma.