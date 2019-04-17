

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A staff report that lists 61 unanswered questions about two subway projects that the province wants to alter will be up for debate today as council resumes its meeting at city hall.

Debate over the 20-page report from City Manager Chris Murray began late Tuesday afternoon but was put on hold when council recessed their meeting just before 6 p.m.

The report recommends that the city consider allocating $3.8 billion in federal transit funding to the province’s reimagined vision for the relief line and the Scarborough subway extension but only after the completion of an assessment that will seek clarity on some of the changes.

Those changes would see the city’s one-stop extension of the Line 2 subway increased to three stops and the relief line doubled in length and delivered using alternate technology.

“It is not as if we are writing a cheque to somebody,” Mayor John Tory told reporters on Tuesday. “We are merely reaffirming something that has been said for a very long time which is that the priority project for the majority of this (federal) money is a relief line,” he said. “We always said it was the relief line as we conceived of it. There is now a second proposal and we have said well we should go to the table and find out if this is in fact someway better than the relief line we proposed.”

In his report, Murray says that the city should proceed with work on the council-approved plans for the Line 2 subway extension and the relief line until the assessment of the province’s new vision for the projects is complete.

He said that in order to “minimize throw away costs” associated with that work the city should be undertaking an “expedited assessment.”

He also said that the city should seek reimbursement for any sunk costs associated with a change in scope of the projects.

To date, $182.5 million has been spent on work on the Line 2 subway extension and another $15.4 million has been spent on work on the relief line. The report also notes that between $7.5 and $10 million is being spent on the Scarborough subway project each month with another $3.6 million being spent on the city’s relief line plan.

Today’s council meeting is scheduled to get underway at 9:30 a.m.