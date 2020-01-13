TORONTO -- A female resident has died in hospital after a fire broke out on 18th floor of a high-rise apartment tower in Scarborough on Monday morning.

Capt. David Eckerman with Toronto Fire said crews were called to 25 Bay Mills Boulevard, northeast of Warden and Sheppard avenues, at 3:05 a.m.

Flames were visible from the exterior of the tower on the 18th floor when they arrived.

Eckerman said one unit on that floor was fully involved and they managed to pull one person out.

The female victim was rushed to hospital in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead.

A TTC bus was brought in to shelter displaced residents.

The flames were knocked down and stayed largely within one unit.

There is no word on the fire’s cause or a damage estimate at this time.

Const. Victor Kwong said police treating both the fire and the female's death as suspicious, and homicide detectives have been made aware of the incident