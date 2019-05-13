

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





The death of an elderly woman found inside an Oshawa apartment building after a fire on Sunday night has been deemed a homicide by police.

Officers were called to a building located near Simcoe North and Taunton Road East around 7 p.m. for reports of a fire.

Police said that when they arrived at the scene, they found an injured woman, who is believed to be in her 80s, inside the apartment.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, but died a short time later.

Durham’s homicide unit was called in and is now leading the investigation.

In a news release issued Monday, police said that a 56-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Investigators have not released the victim’s cause of death or any information regarding the circumstances of the fire.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5326/5316 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

This is Durham Region’s fifth homicide.