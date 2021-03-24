TORONTO -- The death of a two-year-old girl is being treated as a homicide after Toronto police said they determined her cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Police said Tuesday that on March 19, officers responded to a sudden death at a hospital in the city's west end.

Police said the two-year-old died after being brought to the hospital in medical distress.

A post-mortem examination, conducted on Monday, determined the cause of death the result of blunt force trauma, police said.

The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation but no arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.