Death of Toronto man in Caledon ruled a homicide: OPP
Police tape is shown in this file photo. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, August 6, 2018 1:42PM EDT
CALEDON, Ont. -- Provincial police say an autopsy has confirmed that the death of a man last week in Caledon, Ont., was homicide.
Police say the body of 54-year-old Giuseppe Antonio Colavita was found last Tuesday at a residential property.
They say Colavita is from the Greater Toronto Area, but have not said how he died.
No suspect information has been released.