

The Canadian Press





CALEDON, Ont. -- Provincial police say an autopsy has confirmed that the death of a man last week in Caledon, Ont., was homicide.

Police say the body of 54-year-old Giuseppe Antonio Colavita was found last Tuesday at a residential property.

They say Colavita is from the Greater Toronto Area, but have not said how he died.

No suspect information has been released.