

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





The death of a man at the Seaton House shelter on Wednesday morning may be related to an ongoing influenza outbreak at the facility, according to a public health official.

Associate Medical Officer of Health Dr. Allison Chris confirmed the death during an interview with CP24 on Wednesday afternoon.

Though a cause of death has not yet been released, Chris said that the individual was among 23 people known to be suffering from respiratory symptoms related to the outbreak.

Chris said that those exhibiting symptoms have been separated from the general population of Seaton House in order to limit the spread of the virus.

There is a total of about 100 people who are currently staying at Seaton House.

“We have an outbreak management team meeting and we are closely working with the staff and management at Seaton House to make sure that they are aware of the recommendations that Toronto Public Health is making,” Chris said. “We recommend for the clients who are ill to try to stay in the space that they are currently in and for anybody who is in the outbreak-related area to try not to interact with other individuals in the facility.”

Chris said that Toronto Public Health has asked that anyone inside Seaton House exhibiting influenza-like symptoms be given medication to reduce the severity and longevity of their symptoms.

She said that some staff at the shelter who interact with the residents have been told to take precautions, including the wearing of masks.

“Toronto Public Health would recommend as a response for infection prevention and control that some staff in certain relationships with clients wear contact droplet precautions and that could include a mask, or a gown,” she said.

Chris added that Toronto Public Health has not been notified about any other influenza outbreaks at city shelters.