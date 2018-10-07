Death of man found in Riverside alley now a homicide, police say
Police block off an area in the city's east end where the body of a male was found on October 5, 2018. (Keith Hanley/CTV News Toronto)
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Sunday, October 7, 2018 5:11PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 7, 2018 5:12PM EDT
Toronto police say a man whose body was found behind a community centre in Riverside on Friday morning was murdered.
The man – identified by police Sunday as 67-year-old Clark Sissons of Toronto – was found at the rear of the Ralph Thornton Community Centre at around 7:40 a.m. on Oct. 05.
Police said Sissons’ body showed signs of trauma and an autopsy was ordered.
The results of the autopsy have not yet been made public, however police said they are now investigating Sissons’ death as a homicide.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators.