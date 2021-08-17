TORONTO -- The death of a man whose remains were found in a burning vehicle in Scarborough over the weekend has been ruled a homicide.

Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire in a farmer’s field in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Gordon Murison Lane at around 6 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 14.

After Toronto Fire put out the flames, police found a body in the trunk of the vehicle.

Toronto police said in a statement issued late Tuesday night that they are now investigating the man's death as a homicide following an autopsy.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have surveillance footage from the area to get in touch with investigators or call CrimeStoppers anonymously.