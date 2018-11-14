

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 20s has died in hospital following a shooting in Humberlea overnight.

Police were called to the area of Ann Arbour Road, located near Albion and Weston roads, at around midnight after residents in the area reported hearing the sound of gunshots.

Officers from 31 Division quickly responded to the scene and found a male in the driver's seat of a Chrysler 200.

"We located a vehicle here and inside the vehicle we located a male who had been shot," Duty Insp. Jim Gotell told CP24 at the scene on Wednesday morning.

The sergeant who first responded to the shooting performed CPR on the victim, who was without vital signs after sustaining a gunshot wound to the neck.

"The male was taken by ambulance to Sunnybrook Hospital but unfortunately he was pronounced dead," Gotell said.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim but say he did not reside in the area where he was found.

"At this point in time, the investigation is now being turned over to the homicide squad," Gotell said.

Homicide Det. Mike Carbone is leading the investigation.

"We have our police dogs. We have out forensics people. We are currently investigating what happened," Gotell added.

Bullet holes were visible in one of the doors of the Chrysler.

Investigators have not provided any information on possible suspects but witnesses reported seeing a person running through backyards in the area.

The fatal shooting is Toronto's 89th homicide of 2018, which ties the 1991 record for most murders in the city in a year.