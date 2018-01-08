

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 27-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a shooting at Lawrence Square Shopping Centre in North York.

Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said police received “quite a number of calls” about gunfire inside the busy shopping centre located near Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road at around 3:45 p.m.

“We had information that there was multiple gunshots heard,” Hopkinson told CP24 via phone. “Our officers rushed to the scene.”

Initially, police reported that there were two victims involved in the shooting but Toronto Paramedics later clarified that only one person sustained gunshot wounds.

The victim was located at an address nearby to the shopping plaza.

“Fortunately their injuries don’t appear to be life threatening,” Hopkinson said.

Police are searching for “two or more suspects” that fled the area in a four door white car.

No further description of the suspects was immediately available.

Hopkinson said officers will be canvassing the area for witnesses and security camera footage.

“We’re talking about a mall in one of the busiest parts of the day… Officers have their work cut out for them,” he said.

“Hopefully there will be lots of witnesses. Typically malls have security cameras, so we’ll be pouring over that evidence as well.”

More to come…