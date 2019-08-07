

CTV News Toronto





A male victim is dead after a stabbing took place on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred near Rushton Road and St. Clair Avenue West at around 3 p.m.

The victim was taken from the scene to hospital in life-threatening condition but was later pronounced dead, Toronto police said.

According to investigators, one person has been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

No charges have been laid thus far.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation into the matter is conducted.