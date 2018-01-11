Daylight stabbing in Oshawa sends victim to hospital without vital signs
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, January 11, 2018 3:59PM EST
Police in Durham Region say one person has been rushed to hospital without vital signs after a stabbing in Oshawa.
It happened near Taunton and Harmony roads shortly before 3 p.m.
No arrests have been made and police have not provided a description of a suspect or suspects.
Members of the police canine unit are currently searching the area.
More to come…