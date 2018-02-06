

CTV News Toronto





One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after they were stabbed in Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood this afternoon.

Toronto police say the incident occurred near Tapscott Road and Washburn Way at around 3:30 p.m.

A description of the suspect was not available, but police say the perpetrator was last seen fleeing southbound on Washburn Way.

Police have closed the intersection of Tapscott Road and Washburn Way while they investigate.

More to come…