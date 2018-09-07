

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have released descriptions of the two suspects sought in connection with a brazen daylight shooting in St. Catharines on Thursday.

The incident took place near Queenston and Geneva streets at around 3:45 p.m., though police have previously said that they are looking at multiple scenes in that area.

A total of three victims suffered gunshot wounds, according to police. Two were flown to Toronto trauma centres in critical condition while the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

In a news release issued early Friday morning, Niagara Regional Police confirmed that they are looking for two suspects, who they said are likely armed.

The first suspect is described as black, in his early 20s, about five-foot-eleven with a slim build, a dark complexion, short hair and earrings. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing on front, and black shorts that are cut off above the knee with white on their sides.

The second suspect is described as black, in his early 20s, about six-foot-three with a muscular build and dread locks on a pony tail that was tucked up inside a black hat. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and grey track pants.

Police say that they do not believe that the shooting was a random attack.