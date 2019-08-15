

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A male teenager has been rushed to a trauma centre after he was shot in Scarborough on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Milner Avenue and Neilson Road at around 4 p.m. for reports of shots fired nearby.

When responding paramedics arrived on scene they transported the male victim to hospital to be treated for his serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No information regarding any possible suspects has been released thus far.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation into the incident is conducted.