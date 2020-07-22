TORONTO -- A daytime shooting in Scarborough on Wednesday has left a man in his early 20s seriously injured.

The incident took place in the area of Neilson Road and Sheppard Avenue East sometime before the noon hour.

When officers arrived at the scene they said they located a male victim suffering a gunshot wound. He was subsequently transported to hospital in serious condition by responding paramedics.

No information on any possible suspects wanted in connection with this incident has been released by officials thus far.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.