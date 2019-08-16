

CTV News Toronto





A man has died after a shooting took place in Roncesvalles on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Roncesvalles Avenue and Grenadier Road at around 4 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a male victim suffering from serious injuries but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

No information on any possible suspects has been released in connection with the incident.

Roads have been blocked off in the area as an investigation into the matter is conducted.

