Daylight shooting in North York sends teen to hospital
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, May 21, 2018 3:21PM EDT
A male victim believed to be in his teens was injured in a North York shooting on Monday afternoon.
The incident took place at around 2 p.m. in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue.
Toronto Paramedics said the victim was taken from the scene to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Two male suspects were seen fleeing the area after the shooting, according to officers. A description of the suspects has not been released.
Roads have been blocked off in the area to accommodate an investigation.