

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Nearly four in 10 people who were staying in city-administered shelters on the night of April 26, 2017, identified as refugees or asylum claimants, a fact that Mayor John Tory says underscores the need for further federal and provincial assistance.

The City of Toronto released the results of its 2018 Street Needs Assessment on Thursday.

The assessment provides a snapshot of the city’s homeless population on one specific night and is largely based on the completion of about 2,000 surveys by homeless people as well as observations and data collected by 378 volunteers and 166 team leads.

It found that a total of 8,715 people were homeless on that night, with about 94 per cent of them staying in indoor facilities and the remaining 6 per cent (533 people) sleeping outside.

The number of people staying in indoor facilities, either in the form of city-administered shelters or 24-hour respite sites, was up 80 per cent from the previous assessment, conducted in April 2013.

The report notes that the increase is “primarily” due to an uptick in refugees or asylum claimants staying in shelters -- something that city officials responded to by opening numerous emergency facilities and respite sites.

According to the data, 2,618 people staying in shelters that night came to Canada as refugees or asylum seekers, which represents about 40 per cent of those in shelters at the time.

The city has noted that in early 2016, only 11 per cent of shelter residents identified as refugee or asylum claimants and 25 per cent did by late 2017.

The data also found that 62 per cent of shelter occupant migrated to Canada at some point. That includes 34 per cent of shelter occupants who reported having come to Canada sometime in the last six months.

The city has said that it will incur $64.5 million in costs related to accommodating refugees and asylum claimants by the end of 2018 and has called on the federal government to provide the equivalent in funding.

“The city can’t do this alone,” Tory said in a press release accompanying the results of the assessment. “The federal government has come forward with initial help but we need the continued assistance of our federal and provincial partners to ensure that Toronto remains a safe, welcoming and accessible place for all.”

Nearly a third of respondents have slept outside in last year

While only six per cent of the city’s homeless population was believed to be sleeping outside on the night of the assessment, the data suggests that there is a much larger number of people who reside on the streets at various points.

It found that about 29 per cent of people reported staying both indoors and outdoors within the previous year with only a very small number of respondents (2 per cent) reporting sleeping outside exclusively.

The data also reveals that more than half of respondents (52 per cent) have been homeless for more than six months. About 36 per cent of respondents, meanwhile, reported being homeless for at least a year.

The average length of homelessness was also determined to be 217 days, which exceeds the federal government’s definition of chronic homelessness (six months).

The top reasons that respondents gave for becoming homeless included migration (16 per cent), being unable to pay their rent or their mortgage (14 per cent), being evicted (8 per cent), having a conflict with a spouse or partner (7 per cent) and having unsafe housing conditions (7 per cent).

In a press release, the city’s General Manager of Shelter Support and Housing Administration Paul Raftis said that the data collected from the assessment is “vital” and will be used to “more effectively address homelessness."

Other highlights include: